Mabel C. Leese, 106, of Silver Run, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the widow of Roy D. Leese who died Nov. 1, 2002.
Born Aug. 23, 1914, in Silver Run, Mabel was the daughter of the late Milton and Mary Jane (Myers) Myers.
She had been employed with Feeser’s Canning Factory of Silver Run and also cleaned homes and worked on the family farm.
Surviving are her sons, Melvin E. Leese and Donna of Hanover, and Earl E. Leese of Gettysburg; daughter-in-law, Brenda J. Leese of Littlestown; son-in-law, Dennis Hare of Gettysburg; her nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Mabel was predeceased by her daughter Shirley Hare, her son Donald Leese and her sister Mary Harman.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run.
Mabel enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She loved her flowers and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Wednesday, Nov, 11, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Linda Fernandez and the Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback III officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed with masks being worn and social distancing. Interment is in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Silver Run.
Memorials in Mabel’s name may be sent to her church at 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
