Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Strasbaugh, 69, Narrows Road, Biglerville, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home.
She was born Nov. 19, 1951 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late John and Louise Irvin Strasbaugh.
Bobbie was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. She was a 1969 graduate of Biglerville High School. For close to 25 years she was a custodian for the Upper Adams School District, retiring 8 years ago. She enjoyed photography and her time spent in nature. She especially enjoyed time with her niece, nephew and great niece.
Barbara is survived by a brother, John Strasbaugh of Anacortes, Wash.; two sisters, Theresa Cowan and her husband Gary of Orrtanna, Kathryn Kane and her husband Stephen of Orrtanna; a niece, Angela Kane of Shippensburg; a nephew, Patrick Kane and his wife Shannon of Orrtanna; and a great niece, Lucy Kane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. from St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro celebrant. Interment will be immediately following the Mass in the church cemetery. There will be a viewing on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, followed by a procession to the church for Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.