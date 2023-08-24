Gerald “Jerry” D. Boose, 56, of Gardners, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
He was born January 30, 1967, in Carlisle, to the late John A. and Doloris L. (Peck) Boose. Gerald was the widower of Robin Lynn (Bailey) Boose who passed away in May of 2016.
Gerald attended Bermudian High School up until ninth grade. He worked for Peters Orchard Inc., where he was a picker, trimer, and mowed the orchards. Gerald enjoyed going to tractor pulls, traveling, and driving back roads to sight see.
Surviving are his siblings, Virgil, Donna, Michael, and Timothy Boose, all of Gardners, Tina L. Earnest, and Terry Boose, both of Carlisle, Brenda Durf (Leroy) of Newville, Cathy Baker of Washington State, and John J. Boose (Sandra) of Mt. Holly Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Gerald was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Boose and Trina Neal.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Heidlersburg United Brethren Church, 2736 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, with Rev. Craig Loewen officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Burial will be held in Big Rock Cemetery, Mt. Holly Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave. #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
