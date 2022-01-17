Clyde H. Funt, 83, of Biglerville passed away with his loving family by his side on January 13, 2022.
Born December 11, 1938, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late A. Cameron and Goldie J. Orner Funt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline Stoner Funt; brothers, George Orner, J. Richard, Glenn C. and Herbert E. Funt; and grandson Travis Funt.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Linda Redding Funt. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three sons, Bradford and his wife Laurie of York Springs, Craig and his wife Natalie of Pipersville, and Don and his partner Hugh of Allentown; stepdaughter, Lisa Newberry and her husband Tom of Biglerville; five granddaughters, Michelle Gloviak and her husband Brett, Danielle Funt and her husband DeDiego, Kirby, Madison and Devon Funt; two step-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Dana Newberry; and great-grandson, Cameron Gloviak.
Clyde was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Biglerville for over 55 years and is now a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville. He served in the 104th Armored Calvary Pennsylvania Army National Guard for eight years. Clyde retired from Schweitzer-Maudit International, formerly Kimberly Clark Corp. paper company, having worked in middle and upper management for 40 years. He was also employed by Lincoln Bus Lines, Biglerville School District, and Carl Woerner driving tour and event buses, and most recently worked at Adams County Surplus.
Clyde was a life member of the Biglerville Fire Company where he was active in the ambulance service for 20 years. Clyde was a member of the first Emergency Medical Technician class sponsored by the State Department of Health given in Adams County and served as a Red Cross First Aid and CPR Instructor for several years. He was still active in the fire company, serving as trustee and calling bingo for the ladies auxiliary. Clyde was entrusted with the leadership of the Phil Asper Memorial Stag Shrimp Feed along with his three sons, which took place annually. He enjoyed volunteering for all fire company events.
Clyde served several years on the Biglerville Borough Council. He was active in the Boy Scout program and received the Black Walnut District Award of Merit in 1973. Clyde was a member and finance officer of the American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville, Gettysburg Moose, New Oxford Social Club, Fairfield Amvets, Gettysburg VFW, Eagles and Hanover Elks.
Clyde served as the sergeant at arms for the Adams County Allied Vets. At military funerals, he made sure the veterans were properly honored. He would recruit new members for the post and for the honor guard, encouraging new members to step forward and take an active part in their post. Clyde was instrumental in moving the Adams County flag retirement ceremony to the Legion Woods in Biglerville and following through each year in organizing the program. He also carved the silhouette of soldiers that was placed in the front lawn of the American Legion Post 262, and a permanent monument was placed there based on his silhouette. The original silhouette is still on display at the Legion Woods.
Clyde was well known in his community and deeply loved by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his organizational skills, sense of humor, master of hand and foot card game, attending sporting events and knowledge of directions.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 19, at 1 p.m. at Arendtsville Zion United Church of Christ, 22 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville. Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors provided by Adams County Allied Veterans will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville. The family is kindly requesting all who attend to please wear a mask. Masks will be provided if needed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Clyde’s name to Allied Veterans Council of Adams County Honor Guard, 1730 Town Hill Road, York Springs, PA 17372 or the Biglerville Fire Company, PO Box 391, Biglerville, PA 17307.
