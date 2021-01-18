Frank J. Zech, commonly known as Buddy, 66, of 262 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 15.
He moved here in 1997, was a Union re-enactor with the 83rd PA, loved music and animals, and played the drums. He was employed at various jobs in Gettysburg.
Frank was the only son of Frank and Gladys Sauder Zech of Long Island, N.Y., and graduated from high school in 1972.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Brembeck Zech, and his three stepdaughters, Michele, Heather and Patricia.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
