Naoma “Cookie” L. Cummings, 72, of Gettysburg, passed Monday, March 15, 2021, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 9, 1948, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Chester L. Dinges, Ellen Jane (Golliday) and Glenn Swope.
Cookie worked for several years at Sylvania Shoe. She then opened up Cookie’s Hair Salon and then retired from DalTile where she was a quality auditor. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandson. Some of her favorite hobbies included bowling, karaoke, dancing, cooking and baking.
Cookie is survived by her two children, Dalonda E. Miller and her husband Jesse of Gettysburg, and Floyd E. Cummings II and his wife Katie of Gettysburg; her grandson, Brett E. Miller; her sister, Mary Dinges of Hanover, Pa.; and her two brothers, Ronald Dinges of Gettysburg, and Gary Dinges of Bonneuville. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Sonny Dinges and Roy Dinges.
A memorial service for Cookie will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfunberalhome.com.
