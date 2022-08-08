Nevin P. Riley Sr., 87, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Mary R. (Smith) Riley; together they shared 54 years of marriage before her passing in 2010. Born December 28, 1934, in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Paxton and Mae (Berkhiser) Riley.
Mr. Riley enjoyed classic cars, hunting and in recent years he liked to go fishing. He worked at Aero Oil in New Oxford for over 20 years until his retirement in 1997. He also owned and operated a towing service and salvage yard in Gettysburg for many years.
Nevin is survived by his children, Nevin “Rick” Riley Jr. and his wife Judy of Gettysburg, and Tina Denike and her husband Roy of New Oxford; four grandchildren, Tony and wife Angela, Samantha and husband Kenny, Bobby and wife Joann, and Roy and wife Amanda; eight great-grandchildren, Paige, Junior, Jasmine, Summer, Tyler, Janelle, Payton and Kayla; one great-great-grandchild, Bentley; and many other loving extended family members and friends. Mr. Riley is also survived by his little girl chihuahua, “Baby.”
In addition to his parents and wife, Nevin was preceded in death by a sister, Myrtle; a brother, Henry; and his 19-year-old chihuahua, Amigo.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Nevin P. Riley Sr. will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Fr. Aaron Lynch officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and then again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in St. Francis Church Cemetery, Gettysburg. Pallbearers will be Rick Riley, Tom Storm, Bobby Riley, Mike Howe, Bill Smith and Roy A. Denike.
To share memories of Nevin P. Riley Sr., please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
