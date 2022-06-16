Joanne Donato, 81, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, in Cumming, Ga., surrounded by her family.
Joanne was born August 20, 1940, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late William Charles and Ann Tyson Kuhn and was preceded in death by her brother, Donald T Hoff of Swatara, Pa.
She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1958. She continued her education and became a medical secretary.
Joanne and her husband, Aurelio, relocated to Atlanta back in the 1960s from Pennsylvania.
Joanne was an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta where she shared and celebrated her strong Catholic faith.
Joanne was a devoted wife, mother, and friend with a vivacious personality who loved to laugh. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she enjoyed celebrating the season with family.
Joanne was extremely dedicated to her aerobic fitness classes at Wills Park in Alpharetta. She rarely missed a class and enthusiastically attended three times a week for over 30 years. She was loved and admired by her many fitness friends who threw her a surprise 80th birthday. You could always hear Joanne give a holler when her favorite song, “We Like To Party,” was played.
Joanne was an avid reader and collector of books. She belonged to the Hickory Flat Public Library of Cherokee County for 25-plus years and often swapped books with her friends.
Joanne loved to travel and was always ready to accompany her husband on one of his Delta trips to a far flung destination.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 60 years of marriage, Aurelio O. Donato of Woodstock, Ga.; her children, Aurelio J. Donato of Cumming, Ga., Dina Donato of Cartersville, Ga., and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Donato of Cumming, Ga.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 357 S. Harrisburg St., Oberlin, PA 17113, with Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki, pastor of Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery at the conclusion of services. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Joanne gave to many organizations including the American Cancer Society, American Macular Degeneration Foundation, and the American Lung Association to name a few. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to these three foundations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.