Mary L. Angell, of New Oxford, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Manor Care Nursing Home in Dallastown, after a lengthy illness.
She was the wife of Vern L. Angell for 54 years.
She would have been 74 years old on May 9, 2021. She was the daughter of John and Lovie Ohm of Hanover.
She was the mother of Dawn Whyland of Abbottstown, and Melissa Noel of Hanover. She was Grandma to Logan, Derek and Leah Noel, and Amanda and Emily Whyland.
There will be a memorial service for her at First Lutheran Church in New Oxford on June 5 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to First Lutheran Church, New Oxford.
