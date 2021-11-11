Cathy D. Boyd, 62, of Littlestown, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, and the love of her life, on Sunday, November 7, 2021, with her daughter by her side.
Born January 29, 1959, in Gettysburg to the late Raymond “Chick” Boyd and Doris Koontz Boyd, she was the beloved partner of 28 years to Omas “Ardell’’ Sheets, whom she had just lost on September 13, 2021.
Cathy was the devoted mother of daughter, Stacey Myers and husband, Todd; the best Nana ever to her grandchildren, Isaac, Jonah, Elijah and Eliana Myers, all of Littlestown; and mother hen to her much loved fur babies, Duke, Nova, Dusty and Bella, and her two feathered babies, Desi and Luci. She is survived by siblings, Sarah Spory and husband Bill of Hanover, and brother Terry Boyd of Cumberland, Md.; and aunts, uncles, and many other extended family members, and much cared about friends. Cathy was preceded in death by her sisters, Deborah Bush, Helene Boyd and Sharon Boyd; and brother, James Boyd.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Potter’s House, 740 Edgegrove Road, Hanover, and to stay after for a light lunch and time of sharing of favorite memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Forever Love Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 @paypal.me/foreverloverescue.com or to Furry Friends Network, P.O. Box 519, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 @ www.furryfriendsnetwork.com.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
