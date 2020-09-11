Tiffany M. Trump, 28, of East Berlin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 6, 1992, in Gettysburg, the daughter of David L. Trump of East Berlin and Hope A. Jacobs of Dover.
Tiffany is survived in addition to her parents by a son, Abel Michael-David Horn; paternal grandparents, Larry and Michelle Trump of East Berlin; paternal grandmother, Brandi Love of York; her Nana, Faith Renoll of Aspers; siblings, Kaitlyn M. Trump of Gettysburg, Aaron Summers of Miami, Fla., Samantha Michael of Fairfield, Anthony Michael of Selena, Kan., Andrew Michael of Gettysburg, Zachery Miller of East Berlin, and Christine Miller of New Oxford; her uncle, Daniel Trump of East Berlin; her aunt, Beth Ann Longaker of York Haven; her sister-in-law, Amber Mertz of Gettysburg; and numerous aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her Pappy, Clark Renoll.
Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a trust fund will be established for the benefit of Tiffany’s son Abel and checks can be made payable to Abel’s great-grandfather, Larry Trump, 32 Howard Drive, East Berlin, PA 17316.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.