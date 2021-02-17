Gary Lee Golden, age 67, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Gary was born on Friday, Sept. 11, 1953, in Gettysburg, to the late Ralph Golden and Grace (Trostle) Golden. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his stepson, Scott McKenzie.
Gary is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sherriel Arlene (McCoy) Golden, with whom his love affair has spanned 34 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Emily Grandon and husband Tim of Camp Hill and Alyssa Davis and husband Dave of Lemoyne; his two precious grandchildren, Miles Grandon and Grace Grandon; his three siblings, Donald Golden, Janet Gunderson, and Shirley Sturgeon and husband Ron; and his brother-in-law, Wayne McCoy and wife Linda.
Gary graduated from Bermudian Springs High School as part of the Class of 1971. He retired from The ARC of Cumberland and Perry County in 2015, after 30 years of service working as a social worker.
Gary was an avid reader and had enjoyed many books on the subject of Civil War history. Gary loved to take in the beauty of nature, whether it was working in his flower garden at home, relaxing at Ocean City, Md., or traveling from coast to coast with Sherriel to visit many of the country's national parks.
He spent many happy hours sitting on the front porch of his home, drinking fine wine with his great friends. Gary will be remembered for his passion for the game of baseball and his love of all music. He was a talented musician and played drums for several bands over the years including: Purple Mist (his first band); Euro Trash (his last band); and Fly by Night (his most popular band).
Gary loved his grandchildren deeply and he cherished the time that he spent with them. His final wish for his family was a reminder to: "Always live life to the fullest. Never forget that life is music! So open the windows, pour all the wine, turn up the volume until your ears hurt, and jam with your friends until you see the sunrise."
All are welcome to join Gary's family during his virtual gathering of family and friends via video chat or telephone beginning at 2 p.m. with virtual viewing at 2:30 p.m. Cremation was private.
Contributions in celebration of Gary's life can be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania (HCP), 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Gary's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717)766-3421. Read Gary's full obituary, view his photograph, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.