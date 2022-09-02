Charles “Charlie” Wallace Smith, age 84, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at York Hospital. He was born October 7, 1937, in Chambersburg, the son of the late George Edward and Evelyn Claire (Snodderly) Smith.
Charles graduated from Yeadon High School in Philadelphia. He went on to obtain an associate’s degree in college. He was self-employed for several years as an agricultural consultant in the Adams County area. Charlie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Biglerville. In his spare time, Charlie enjoyed fishing and watching sports, especially the Yankees.
Charles is survived by two loving sons, Scott C. Smith and his wife Kristy Oliver-Smith of Phoenix, Ariz., and David E. Smith of New York, NY, and his two children, Courtney and Jordan Smith; and brother, Carl Smith of Yeadon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Andrea E. Smith, who passed in 2015.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville, with Rev. Ryan Heycock officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
