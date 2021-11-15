Viola M. Taylor, age 95, of Paramount Senior Living, formerly of Gardners, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Chambersburg Hospital.
She was born Sunday, February 28, 1926, in Menallen Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Charles C. and Retta M. (Sowers) Tuckey.
Viola was a homemaker. She also sold Avon in the Upper Adams area for 17 years. She was a member of Bendersville United Methodist Church. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Donald D. Taylor passed away in 1993. She is survived by three daughters, Donna M. Taylor of Biglerville, Diane F. Starner of Gardners, and Jenette K. Taylor of Aspers; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry A. Taylor who passed August 26, 1953; one great-grandson, Shane Taylor; four brothers, Cameron, Laverne, Donald and Sherril; and one sister, Evelyn Tate.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main Sts, Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Gettysburg.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
