Barry L. Baumgardner, age 65, of Stoverstown, passed away on October 15, 2022, at his home. He was the loving husband of Mercedes S. (Sabile) Baumgardner; together they shared 12 years of marriage.
Barry was born in Gettysburg on August 23, 1957, and was the son of the late Clyde and Darlene (Gettier) Baumgardner.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army before being honorably discharged and then went on to work as a lead lineman for Met Ed. Barry enjoyed carpentry, sports, coaching his son in soccer, cooking, and was known for his sense of humor. He was also a Free & Accepted Mason, a member of IBEW 777, a member of the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682, and was a part of the Three Mile Island cleanup crew.
In addition to his loving wife Mercedes, Barry is survived by his children, Derek Baumgardner, Abigail Ruelo and husband Alex, Catherine Lasquety and husband Yska, and Antonio Lasquety and wife Claudine; and his grandchildren, Andre, Aiden, and Asher. He is also survived by his brother, Gary Baumgardner and wife Amy; his sisters, Susan Sanders and husband Jerry, Betty Welty and husband Steve, and Lisa Baumgardner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barry was preceded in death by his brother James Baumgardner.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing in celebration of Barry’s life on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove, PA 17362.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barry’s memory may be made to York County C.A.S.A., 45 N. George St., York, PA 17401; or to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
