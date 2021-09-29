Henry Warren “Butch” Shanoltz, 69, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born on Saturday, April 26, 1952, in Norfolk, Virginia, he was a son of the late Lindy L. and Virginia Rimel Shanoltz.
A 1970 graduate of Gettysburg High School, he was a mechanic and was later employed at the US Naval Depot in Mechanicsburg. He proudly served his country in the US Navy, as a machinist mate, aboard the USS Patrick Henry during the Vietnam War era.
Butch was proud to be a recovering alcoholic and served as a mentor to others. He was instrumental in developing Alcoholics Anonymous chapters in Adams County.
Survivors include his brother, Eric G. Shanoltz and his wife, Margaret, of Gettysburg; and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Karl Lee Shanoltz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, New York 10163.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
A private service is being planned.
