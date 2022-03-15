Aquazha Tamyra Climons, 24, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Adams County. Born July 21, 1997, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Ronda Claretha (Adams) Climons and the late Tyrone Tyrell Climons who passed away in 2009.
She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School with the Class of 2014. Aquazha then attended Paul Mitchell Beauty School, Frederick, Md. She was a homemaker who loved her sons and her family more than anything. Aquazha was the life of the party with her shining personality, unmatched sense of humor and infectious laugh. She made sure to make birthdays special for those she loved, putting together a thoughtful party, meal, and cake, on the spot. Aquazha loved playing bingo and is considered an honorary member of the American Legion, Chambersburg. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, eating, R&B music and Tik Tok.
In addition to her mother she is survived by her fiancée, Frederick S. McCray; two sons, Messiah Tyrell McCray and Micahi Stephon McCray; five sisters, Sequoia L. Climons (Lance Perry) of Chambersburg, Tequista T. Climons (Matthew Walker) of York, Laquadra L. Climons (Rasheem Williams), ChyQuonda E. Climons (Jordan Coene) and ZyQuaria A. Climons, all of Chambersburg; five nieces and nephews, Faith Renee Boyd, Heaven Lee Boyd, Samiyah May Hawkins, Ramir Williams and Liam Williams; maternal grandmother, Breccie L. “peaches” Adams of North Carolina; aunts and uncles, Rondell Adams (Melba) of Chambersburg, Ronald Adams (Wendy) of Virginia, Gloria Brown, Willie Williams (Deborah), Clayton Williams (Cora Lee) and Edward Williams (Sarah) all of Vero Beach, Fla.; and a host of cousins.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Theolad “Chuck” Climons, and maternal grandfather, Willie S. Williams.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Brownsville Church of God, 6390 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, Pa., 17222 with Pastor Victor Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Arrangements are by the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the services Tuesday in the church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
