William “Bill” B. Lawrence, age 87, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2023. He was the loving husband of Regina “Jean” L. (Lawrence) Lawrence; together they shared 66 years of marriage.
Bill was born in Hanover on December 30, 1935, and was the son of the late Earl J. “Piney” Lawrence and Ethel M. (Wolf) Lawrence. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1953 and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Doubleday as a manager after 42 years of employment and was a parishioner of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown. Bill was also a life member of the McSherrystown Fire Co., McSherrystown Home Association, Catholic War Veterans, and the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his loving wife Jean, Bill is survived by his children Edward J. Lawrence, Karen F. Hilbert and husband Jeff, Brian J. Lawrence and wife April, Jacquelyn A. Wolford and husband Ronald, and Paul K. Lawrence and wife Jennifer; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Sr. Mary Ann Lawrence MSC, Sr. Jane Lawrence SSJ, Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Lawrence, Raymond L. Lawrence, Thomas M. Lawrence, Wayne C. Lawrence, Daniel E. Lawrence, and Marion M. Small. Bill was preceded in death by his son William J. Lawrence; his grandson Nathan W. Wolford; and his brothers Burnell Lawrence, the Very Rev. Kenneth F. Lawrence, and Richard Lawrence.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill’s Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344, with Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Lawrence as celebrant. He will be laid to rest following the Mass at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with recitation of the rosary at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344; Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344; or to the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.