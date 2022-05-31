Roger W. Parr, age 73, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully at his home, with family by his side, on May 18, 2022.
Born November 13, 1948, in Fayetteville, Pa., he was the son of the late William and Madoline (Furry) Parr.
He graduated from Shippensburg High School in 1967. Following graduation, Roger served two tours in Vietnam as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, and was employed at Inland Container in Biglerville for several years before retiring.
He is survived by his two sons, Brandon Parr of Waynesboro, and Rhett Parr of Orrtanna; two brothers, William Parr and wife Wendy, and John Parr and wife Susan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Parr; and brothers, Larry Parr, Dennis Parr, and Glenn Parr.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, 3218 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg. The family wishes to invite any interested veterans to the service.
Graveside memorial service will follow cremation.
