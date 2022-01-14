Shelley Ann Kellogg, 63, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home.
A graveside memorial service will take place Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Fairfield Union Cemetery, Fairfield, a change from the original date due to predicted inclement weather.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheel, Fairfield Chapter.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
