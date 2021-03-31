Susan J. Westbrook (Kriner and Lau), 73, of Belleview, Florida, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021, at Ocala Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ocala, Florida.
She was born Dec. 7, 1947, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Jack and Wilma Kriner of Shippensburg and late Dorothy and Willie Shumate of Fairfield. Susan was the wife of John Westbrook. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tynya Sowers, and sister Donna Gauge (Kriner).
Mrs. Westbrook was employed in the restaurant industry for many years including owning 81 Diner in Abbottstown, for six years with the late Michael L. Lau who passed away in May 2020.
Susan is survived by five children, Clarion Sowers of Tennessee, Richard Sowers, Linda Mann (Randy) of New Oxford, Kimberly Kuhn (Rick) of Belleview, Fla., and Doug Lau (Amber) of Ocala, Fla.; additionally, three brothers, Bobbie McGowan (Mary) of Chambersburg, Pa., Sam Shumate (Deb) of Biglerville, Bill Shumate of West Virginia; and three sisters, Sandy Frock (Rick) of Fairfield, Pam Butler of Hanover, Pa., and Joyce Julien (Ray) of Alabama. Susan has 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being handled in Florida.
