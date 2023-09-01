George Gilbert Williams, 83, of Anderson, Ind., passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Community Hospital Anderson from an extended illness.
He was born March 19, 1940, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Daniel and Anna Williams. George played football, basketball, and baseball during high school and volunteered for many summer youth camps.
He attended Anderson College, receiving a bachelor's degree in education, focusing on health and physical education. During college, George played football, basketball, and baseball. Upon graduation, he received tryout invitations to the Dallas Cowboys (punting) and the Pittsburg Pirate organization (pitching, shortstop, DH). George also served as a member of the Indiana National Guard.
George was known for being a God-centered, faith-driven man who showed extraordinary kindness and compassion toward everyone in his life. George was a teacher and coach at Madison Heights High School and later the athletic director at Lapel High School. George retired from Warner Press. George was married on December 23, 1967, to the late Cassandra Dahne Williams. Aside from teaching, George and Sandy loved to travel, and ran a successful health and wellness business, receiving many awards and honors. George and Sandy attended various churches of God, including South Madison, East Side, and Madison Park.
He is survived by son, Zachary (Samantha) Williams of Anderson; sister-in-law, Ginger; brother-in-law, Rusty (Kitty) Adams; sister-in-law, Cynthia Yetter, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cassandra Williams; infant son; parents, Daniel and Anna (Gerringer) Williams of Harrisburg; father- and mother-in-law, Porter and Evelyn (Brewer) Adams of Lebanon, Ohio; sister, Alice Williams Reinecker (Stanley); sister, Ellen Williams Blocher (Gerald); and brother, Daniel Williams.
Robert D. Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory has been entrusted with George's arrangements.
George's viewing will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, 12-4 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson, IN 46013.
