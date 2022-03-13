Jay C. Hartman, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 12, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Born September 1, 1934, in Gettysburg, he was the devoted son of the late John C. and Mary F. (Boyd) Hartman.
Jay was a 1952 graduate of Gettysburg High School and a lifelong member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church in Barlow. After high school he joined the Army Reserves. Jay was a partner in J.C. Hartman and Sons delivering Sinclair (later known as Cities Service) fuel oil to local customers and selling tires, batteries and etc. He later sold real estate with Strout Realty. Jay was also a farmer in Adams County specializing in custom farming.
Surviving are five sisters, Neva J. Leatherwood of Ellicott City, Md., Connie H. Weaner of Gettysburg, Merial E. Heldt of The Villages, Fla., Vera Kay Mackey of Gettysburg, and Rena “Sue” Rebert of Gettysburg; five nieces; 11 nephews; 12 great-nieces; nine great-nephews; four great-great-nieces; and three great-great-nephews. Jay was predeceased by his brother, Francis B. Hartman who died in 2000.
A private interment will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, in Jay’s memory.
Condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
