Brenda Carol Himes, loving wife of Donald L. Himes Jr. for 25 years and mother of four, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, at home in Biglerville.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. at Gettysburg American Legion, 528 E/ Middle St., Gettysburg.
RSVP by contacting Craig Kazda at 717-357-0951 or craig@qdmail.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.