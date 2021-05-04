Robert J. “Bob” Skapura, of Hanover, Pa., passed away on Friday, April, 30 2021, at the age of 81.
He was born July 14, 1939, in Humphreys, Pa., the son of the late John and Bertha Skapura.
Bob was retired from the United States Department of Defense.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen E. (Zyvith) Skapura; his sons, Robert M. Skapura (companion, Vicki Finn) and Richard T. Skapura (wife, Lois); grandchildren, Marissa and R. J. Skapura; and step-grandchildren, Tonya and Rick Spicknall and their children Hannah and Kaitlyn, and Brian and Kate Ferriera and their children Evan and Chloe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made monahanfuneralhome.com.
The Monahan Funeral Home, in Gettysburg, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
