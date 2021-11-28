Sterling “Sam” Stambaugh passed from this world into a peaceful eternity on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He will forever be remembered in hearts as a strong, kind, and giving man. Sterling was born in Maryland on Feb. 5, 1924, son of the late Samuel and Pauline (Long) Stambaugh. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy Stambaugh, nee Walker, to whom he was married for 52 years.
Sterling was a proud member of the United States Army, Private Company B, 324th Infantry. He owned and operated Stambaugh's Auto Sales for many years. After retirement, he worked often at Gettysburg Auto Auction, driving vehicles. Sterling was known for having a sharp mind up until he was in his 90s, recalling vivid details of memories he shared throughout his life. His family and friends were always amazed at his meticulous memory, and love for all things with a motor. He enjoyed keeping his yard pristine, and his classic cars without a speck of dust. He was a member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church.
Surviving are children, Kermit Stambaugh and wife Sandy of Bonneauville, Sandy Crawford of Virginia, Judie Peterson of Carlisle, Sandi Miller and husband Rick of Gettysburg, and Debbie Lenig of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by daughter, Mary Ellen Stambaugh. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Bill, Rodney, Richard "Dick" Stambaugh. He was predeceased by siblings, Lee, Harold, Violet, Betty, Carleen, Dolly, and Joyce. Also loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Myers-Dubraow Funeral Home, 136 East Baltimore Street, Taneytown, MD 21787. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
