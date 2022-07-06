Steve A. Albin, 76, entered into God’s eternal care on July 4, 2022, at home with his loving wife of 49 years, Tena K. (Fuhrman) Albin, and children by his side. Born December 18, 1945, in Hanover, Steve was the son of the late Wilbert F. Albin and the late Helen C. (Baumgardner) Fritz.
Mr. Albin was a 1964 graduate of Hanover High School. He also served three years in the US Army and earned an honorable discharge. Steve was employed as an outside facilities technician with the local phone company of Hanover (United, Sprint, Embarq) for over 40 years.
Steve was a life member of the following clubs: Amvets, Hanover Home, New Oxford Social Club, VFW Auxiliary of Spring Grove, McSherrystown Moose and May Hollow Sportsman Club of Lumber Township. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed spending time up at the Short Horn Camp in Sterling Run and was a dedicated Trump fan. Steve was also a devoted husband, father and Pappy to his five grandchildren, attending with Grammy, many sporting events and school functions as their #1 fans.
In addition to his loving wife Tena, Steve is survived by a son, Joseph Albin and his wife Jodi of Dover, Pa.; a daughter, Sharon Albin of East Freedom, Pa.; grandchildren, Justine, Julie, Adam, Allison, and Aaron; sister, Shirley Arbushites; brothers, Ronald (Sally) Albin of Westminster, Md., Karl (Elaine) Albin of Hanover, and James (Janet) Albin of New Oxford.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Edwina “Niney” Hoke and Audrey Riordan; and brothers, Roger Albin and John Albin.
In following Steve’s wishes, there will be no public viewing and funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa..
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve Albin’s memory to PSU Hershey Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852; VNA Hanover/Spring Grove Hospice Program, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; or SPCA of York, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
