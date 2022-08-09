A memorial service for Martha (Marty) R. Heller Boyer, age 95, of Biglerville, who passed away July 2, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., Biglerville, with Rev. Linda Summers officiating. Interment will be in the church memorial garden. A reception will follow the service in the church social room.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.