John Thomas “JT” Murdorf, 69, of Fairfield, died unexpectedly on Thursday September 7, 2023, at his home.
He was born on July 20, 1954, in Gettysburg, and was the son of the late Charles and Mazie (Carson) Murdorf.
John was a 1972 graduate of Fairfield High School and retired from BAE Systems with over 40 years of service. He was a member of the Mason Dixon Knife Club and the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed hunting and making knives, but mostly spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by a son, Eli Murdorf; a daughter, Ellie Kennedy; and his grandchildren, Harmony, Mason, and Aiden. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Strayer, Gertie McDannell, and Pennie Keilholtz; one brother, Charles “Buzz” Murdorf III; many nieces and nephews, and Susan Schmidt with whom he shared a special friendship. He was predeceased by a brother, Howard “Sonny” Sites; and a sister, Connie Moquin.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on October 15, 2023, 12-4 p.m. at the Carroll Valley Park, 5685 Fairfield Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
