Charmaine A. “Jo” Sanders, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021 at home, lovingly surrounded by her four sons. She was the wife of Raymond L. Sanders who passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. Together, they shared 62 years of marriage.
Born Oct. 6, 1935 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Mary A. (Klunk) Schrade.
Jo graduated from Delone Catholic High School and went on to attend York Junior College. She worked for many years as an optician at American Eyewear, Gettysburg. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where she helped to care for the altar cloths. Jo enjoyed knitting and flowers, but most of all, she enjoyed trips to the beach and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her four sons, Robert Sanders and wife Terry Lynn, Holbrook, Ariz., Gregory Sanders and wife Mary Bebs Sanders, Lansdale, Michael Sanders and wife Maryann, Lansdale and Thomas Sanders, Fairfield; three grandchildren, Brandon Sanders, Ashley Kucowski and husband Roger and Katlyn Sanders; great-grandson, Colin Kucowski; sisters, Frances “Frankie” Hardman and Goretti M. Schrade both of Gettysburg; brother-in-law, George Boring, Gettysburg and her beloved dog Bentley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine A. “Cass” Boring and baby Schrade.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Charmaine A. “Jo” Sanders will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg with Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery, Gettysburg. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Sanders, Gregory Sanders, Michael Sanders, Thomas Sanders, Brandon Sanders and Roger Kucowski.
Contributions in memory of Charmaine A. “Jo” Sanders may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Charmaine A. “Jo” Sanders and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
