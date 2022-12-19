C. David Redding, 82 years of age, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, at Gettysburg Hospital.
He was the husband of the late Clara (McDannell) Redding with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Born June 25, 1940, he was the son of the late Carroll Joseph and Virginia Lee (Bly) Redding.
C. David is survived by his four children, Christine (Crissy) M. Redding, Douglas D. Redding, Brian J. Redding (wife Pamela), and Patrick E. Redding (wife Michelle); and six grandchildren, Dakota A. Myers, Brianna N. Redding, Benjamin D. Redding, Cole P. Redding, Grace E. Redding and Morgan P. Redding.
C. David was the eldest of 15 children and is survived by two brothers, Matthew Redding and J. Riley Redding; as well as seven sisters, Virginia Redding, Salley Redding, Kathleen (Kitty) Ross, Cynthia Johnson, Deborah Arnold, Phyliss Brady, and Sharon Hamm; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four brothers, Stephen Redding, Timothy Redding, Michael Redding, and Loring Redding; as well as one sister, Margaret (Peggi) Redding.
C. David graduated in 1958 from Gettysburg High School. He was also a graduate of the Superior School of Auctioneering in 1970. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America where he received his American Farmer Degree and served as the 1959 Pennsylvania State Chaplain. He was also a member of the NRA, the Eastern Chapter Wild Sheep Foundation, and the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association.
C. David was the founder of Redding Auction Service in 1974 until his retirement in 2019. He was very well-known through his career and conducted thousands of auctions with the help of his family. He was a life-long farmer with a strong appreciation for the land. One of C. David’s greatest passions was big-game hunting throughout North America.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church with Rev. Dominic DiBiccaro as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg Fire Department Social Hall, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353; or SCAAP, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
