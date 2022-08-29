Pastor Craig E. Arentz, 58, of Littlestown, passed Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Julie (Bentzel) Arentz for 36 years. Born May 16, 1964 in Gettysburg, Pastor Craig was the son of Jean M. (Baker) Arentz of Littlestown and the late Vernon S. “Butch” Arentz, who died Jan 13, 2010. He was a 1982 Littlestown High School graduate. He was a lifetime farmer with his family business, Arentz Hay & Grain of Littlestown and also for the past 16 years, a pastor at Christ Church of Littlestown preaching God’s Word.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen Fisher and Jesse of Hanover, Lindsay McClanahan & Jamie of Hanover and Morgan Benninger and Christopher of Slippery Rock; his granddaughters, Milena & Lyndi Fisher and Everleigh Benninger; his step grandchildren, Jacob and Jeremiah McClanahan and his brothers, Jay Arentz and Susan of Littlestown, Richard Arentz of Marshall, Va., Rodney Arentz and Tammy of Littlestown and countless nieces and nephews. Pastor Craig was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown, the Good Shepherd Ministry and Alpha Fire Co, Littlestown. His passions included his church, farming, hunting and enjoying family vacations at the beach. Pastor Craig loved his family dearly!
Funeral Service is Friday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. at Christ Church with Pastor Garry Sheaffer officiating. The family with receive family and friends on Thursday, Sept 1, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Christ Church. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery. Memorials in Pastor Craig’s name may be sent to Christ Church, 131 Christ Church Rd., Littlestown PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
