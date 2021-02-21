Joyce “Cookie” M. Beamer, age 79, of Arendtsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Monday, Aug. 18, 1941, in Menallen Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Edgar J. and Elsie K. (Beamer) Warren.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard L. Beamer. She is also survived by two daughters, Melinda K. Beamer and Pauline Dobson (Edward), all of Altoona.
Joyce graduated from Biglerville High School in 1959. She was formerly employed by Herff Jones for more than 20 years. She was a member of Wenksville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for 25 years. She was a Girl Scout troop leader and assisted with 4-H where she taught a cake decorating class.
Joyce loved to travel, with family, friends and with the Biglerville high school foreign trips. She also loved playing bingo, going to casinos, baking, making candy and spending time with family. She was an avid pet lover and will be missed greatly by her beloved dog Ricky.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.