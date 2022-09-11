Nelson F. Kane, age 103, of Chambersburg, formerly of Bendersville, passed away September 8, 2022, at Luther Ridge Retirement Village, Chambersburg. He was born April 20, 1919 in Franklin Township, Adams County, to the late Francis L. and Eva (Lentz) Kane. Nelson was widowed by his wife, Stella.
He was a retired horticulturist for Musselman Foods, a US Air Force veteran, received his bachelor’s in agriculture from Ohio State University and taught agriculture at Lyme, Ohio, High School.
Nelson is survived by his daughter, Patricia Fellenbaum and husband John of Lancaster; three grandchildren; and sisters, Freda Smallwood of Chambersburg and Lois Grim of Biglerville. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Cunliffe and Doris Tuckey.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a viewing will be held on Thursday September 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Susan Scott of Bethlehem Lutheran Church will officiate services. Nelson will be laid to rest at Bendersville Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit DuganFH.com.
