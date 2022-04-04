Dolores V. Shupe, 93, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Born November 19, 1928, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Guy Franklin and Sarah Elizabeth (Group) Thomas.
Mrs. Shupe was employed as a laundry supervisor for 16 years at Green Acres, Gettysburg, was a hostess at Hoss’s, Gettysburg, and previously worked at Raub Shoe Co., Gettysburg. She was a life-long member of St. Paul’s The Pines Lutheran Church, New Oxford, where she was also a member of the choir. Mrs. Shupe was a member of the ladies' auxiliary of the Gettysburg Moose and the Gettysburg Eagles.
She is survived by her sons, Ray Shupe and wife Linda, Gettysburg, David Shupe, Gettysburg, Michael Shupe and wife Wendy, Hanover, and Douglas Shupe and wife Kelly, Gettysburg; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Geraldine Black, Franklin Thomas, Jean Wolff, Marie Cangelosi and Edgar Thomas.
A service to celebrate the life of Dolores V. Shupe will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s The Pines Lutheran Church, 1535 Hunterstown Hampton Road, New Oxford, with Pastor Carol Parr officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, New Oxford. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Shupe, William Shupe, Mark Shupe, Wade Shupe, Scott Helwig and Dale Shoemaker.
Contributions in memory of Dolores V. Shupe may be made to St. Paul’s The Pines Lutheran Church, 1535 Hunterstown Hampton Rd., New Oxford, PA 17350.
To share memories of Dolores V. Shupe and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
