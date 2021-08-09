Paul J. Reaver passed on August 27, 2020. Mr. Reaver was born on April 30, 1925, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Paul S. and Dorothy M. Reaver.
Paul graduated from Gettysburg High and then received a degree from Penn State University in 1951. He was employed by Agway Farm Coop and Niemeyer Corporation while living in Gettysburg, and then with the Holland Grill Company in Raleigh, N.C., before retiring to Fayetteville, N.C. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg and Haymount United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.
He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Corrinne H. Reaver; stepdaughter Patricia H. Brown; sister Rebecca R. Guise; brother James S. Reaver; sister Adelle R. Durboraw; sister Lucille R. Hill; and sister Phyllis R. Unger.
Mr. Reaver is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; stepsons, J. Jeffrey Brown (wife Karen) and T. Radford Brown (wife Catharine); step grandchildren, Robert Brown (wife Rachel), Thomas Brown (wife Jordan), Nicholas Brown (wife Keaton), Douglas Brown (wife Jenny), Meredith Elzy (husband Nick) and Amy Brown; in addition to six great-stepgrandchildren, Lawson Brown, Thomas Brown III, Robert B. Brown Jr., Adalyn Elzy, Mason Elzy and Savannah Brown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg or to The Cape Fear Botanical Garden in Fayetteville.
There will be a graveside service held at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.