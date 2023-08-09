Patricia Ann Woolsey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away August 7, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born September 26, 1939, in Brush Valley, Pa., to the late George B. and Hazel Pearl (Mack) McFeaters.
Pat was the third oldest child of nine and was a big help in caring for her younger siblings. This was the beginning of Pat’s love for children and teaching. Upon earning her Bible degree from Lancaster Bible College, she traveled to Hawaii to teach preschool where she met and married her husband.
From there the couple started a family of their own. Later returning to Gettysburg she taught at The Learning Tree Preschool and Sonshine Preschool. Pat was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, where she led various ministries and Bible studies. Pat cherished her family and looked forward to her family’s annual Apple Butter Fest.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Brian Woolsey of Gettysburg; children, Robert Woolsey and wife Michelle of Manchester, Brian Woolsey and wife Jenn of Hong Kong, China, Sabrina Spatz of Gettysburg, and Michael Woolsey of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Maison Myers, Gage Woolsey, Ethan Spatz, Andrew Spatz and Josiah Spatz; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie Riffey and Bailey Myers. She is also survived by her siblings, George McFeaters and wife Carolyn, Wanda Gallimore and husband Dick, Linda Clapsaddle, Brenda Holder and husband John, Kenneth McFeaters and wife Nancy, and Cindy Kane and husband Don. Patricia was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeannine Miller and Maurine Rinehart; and brothers-in-law, John Rinehart, Marvin Miller and Paul Clapsaddle.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Viewing will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Pastor Steve Baker will officiate the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Adams County Christian Academy.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
