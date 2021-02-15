Patricia A. Noel, 74, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
Born on Saturday, Sept. 28, 1946, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Sarah Kuhn Spalding. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Leon Joseph Noel, who died in 1990.
Patricia was a 1964 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and retired after 25 years of service with Value City Department Store. She was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Church and enjoyed gardening, shopping and spending time with her family, her friends and her dog, Blue.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Doreen Marie Noel and her fiancé, James Talley; and best friend, Vivian Harrison, all of Hanover.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her caregivers, Michelle, Lori and Charmine of the VNA Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
A Memorial Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 220 Third St., Hanover by the Rev. Michael P. Reid II.
