Surrounded by her adoring family, Sara Mae Laser of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village in Gettysburg on June 23, 2022.
Sara was born on April 19, 1938, to Elmer W. Seaman and Gertrude W. (Stevens) Seaman in Shelby, Ohio. After dating him in high school and college, she married Thomas Alva Laser in 1960. Tom predeceased her in 2021.
She is survived by her son, Mark Thomas Laser (Kathleen Kelly) of Carlisle, Pa.; daughter, Amy Laser Kiger and grandson Jackson Thomas Kiger, both of Staunton, Va. In addition, she is survived by siblings, Eltrude Bodkin of State College, Pa., Arthur Seaman (Myrna) of Shelby, Ohio, and Pamela Davis (Greg) of Hilliard, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sara was also predeceased by her son-in-law John Kiger.
A gifted and engaged student, Sara graduated from Shelby High School in 1956 and earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Bowling Green State University in 1960.
As a U.S. Air Force wife, Sara and her family travelled the globe to assignments in California, Japan, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, Taiwan, and Virginia. After Tom’s retirement from the Air Force in 1980, Sara and her family settled in Carlisle, Pa., then moved to Gettysburg in 1987.
During her professional life, Sara was a teacher, a medical transcriptionist, and an administrative assistant in legal and medical offices, as well as the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce.
Sara was an avid student of Civil War history, a die-hard Pittsburgh Penguins fan, and enjoyed travel and reading. Passionate about helping others and living out her faith, Sara had a lifelong commitment to service, especially in the areas of literacy, child welfare, and feeding the hungry. She was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gettysburg for more than three decades, serving in numerous important roles in support of the church and the community during that time.
Sara was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother, and a true friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate to know her.
The family thanks all of those who cared for our mom in her final days – especially the staff of Gettysburg Hospital, Gettysburg Cancer Center, and SpiriTrust Lutheran Gettysburg (skilled nursing care and hospice).
A private graveside service for immediate family is planned, with a memorial service in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Sara’s memory to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Central Community Action Program (SCCAP), Adams County Literacy Council, or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
