Janice McCraw, 85, of The Brethren Home Community at Cross Keys Village, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the York Hospital.
She was born October 2, 1936 in Grand Junction, Colo., the daughter of the late Charles Daniel and Dorothy Loback Hafey. Janice was predeceased by her husband, Tommy F. McCraw in 2014.
Janice studied piano and viola at Bob Jones University, received a bachelor’s degree from Wilson College in Chambersburg and earned a Divinity of Music Degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg.
Janice was most proud of her family, she loved her children, grandchildren and only granddaughter very much, cherishing every minute with them and relishing in sharing story after story of their activities and accomplishments.
Janice’s life’s work combined her passion for music and her faith. She believed music tells a story of God’s love in a unique and wonderful way and through music we sense the presence of God, feel the love of Jesus, and our faith is strengthened from the mystical combination of sound and word. God has given us a wonderful gift in music.
Janice served several churches in the tri-state area through her love of music. Her roles included choir director, organist, choir member, and director of music at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs, The Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring in Chambersburg, the Chapel at Fort Ritchie, Waynesboro Presbyterian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Smithsburg, Md., and Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church in Gettysburg. Janice also played in the Gaithersburg Orchestra and was a member of Skola Cantorum. She and her late husband were also devoted members of The Towne Singers for many years.
Mrs. McCraw is survived by four children: David Scot Stewart and his wife Sue of Fairfield, Tamra Corinne McCraw of Alexandria, Va., Charles Kent McCraw and his wife Sang of Simpsonville, S.C., Ruth McCraw Burke of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren: Nicole Stewart Marks and her husband Adam, Dana Stewart Bruinsma and her husband Vincent, Ian McCraw, Conor McCraw, Brodie Burke, Patrick Burke; a great granddaughter, Cali Marks; a brother, Tim Hafey; and two sisters, Jane Ann Nettleton and Ruth “Mij” Lisle. She was predeceased by a brother, Steve Hafey.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church in Gettysburg. Interment will be private in the church cemetery, prior to the service. The family will receive friends at the church after the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church or Waldo’s & Company (17 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg, PS 17325) a non-profit community arts organization that empowers artists through low cost access to equipment and provides space where community and creativity can thrive. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
