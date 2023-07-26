John Robert Luntz, 71, 226 Mt. Hope Road, Fairfield, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born September 10, 1951, in Towson, Md., the son of the late John G. and Cora Defibaugh Luntz.
John was a 1974 graduate of Mt. St. Mary’s University with a BA in economics. He chose to spend his entire life on the family farm in Fairfield, where he raised Angus cattle. He also spent 20 years serving the Fairfield community as a police officer. John started his career in law enforcement in Carroll Valley where he quickly advance to the rank of corporal. He then spent 10 years as the chief of police for Hamiltonban Township, retiring in 1999. John enjoyed taking long weekend rides on his motorcycle.
John is survived by three sons, Garrett Matthew Luntz and his wife Ashley of Gettysburg, Brian Luntz of Biglerville, and Mark Stackowitz of Gettysburg; a stepson, David Stephens and his wife Michelle of Ellicott City, Md.; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Shelia Diann Luntz. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jolene Rae Luntz.
A celebration of John’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.