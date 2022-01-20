Valerie Anne Fisher, 72, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022. She was born September 11, 1949 to the late Robert and Jeanne Fisher in Great Kills, Staten Island, New York.
She graduated from East Hartford High School in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1967, and earned degrees from Susquehanna University and Penn State University. She served in the Peace Corps in the Republic of Ghana. She was elected city treasurer for the City of York, Pennsylvania, and later served as business administrator. In 1998, she relocated to Rhode Island and worked as a financial analyst for the City of Warwick, Rhode Island, until her retirement.
Valerie is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan Bortner (Ana) of Mechanicsburg and Seth Bortner (Elizabeth) of York; as well as her loving sister, Pamela; and sister-in-law, Donna. She is also survived by her greatest treasures, grandchildren Sophie, Kaitlyn, Emilia, and Gabriel. She is predeceased by her brother, Robert.
Valerie was a talented artist and loved sharing her art with those closest to her. She also loved music, especially the work of Paul Simon, and history, specifically on the Civil War and Gettysburg. She was actively involved in the Daughters of Union Veterans, Tent 55.
Valerie had an infectious (and loud) laugh. She treasured the decades she spent on the beaches of Rhode Island with multiple generations of her family. More than anything, she is remembered as loving the sights, smells, and sounds of the ocean, something that lives on in her artwork. This love and appreciation will be passed through her family for generations.
A memorial service will be held at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in York on Friday, January 28, at 3 p.m.
The family requests donations in support of the American Cancer Society or the Adams County Historical Society in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA Inc.
