Robert F. Moxley, 71, of Littlestown, died Saturday, April 15 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Born December 13, 1951, in Baltimore City, Bob was the son of the late Ezekiel R. and Mary E. Hurka Moxley.
Bob was a 1969 graduate of LHS and graduated from York College with a degree in criminal justice. He served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. He retired from Sandusky Lee in Littlestown.
Bob is survived by his sisters, Nancy L. Poole of White Hall, Md., Bonita A. "Bonnie" Reaver and David of Littlestown, and Cheryl J. Knott and Roger of Plano, Texas; and his brother, Gary J. Moxley and Linda of Littlestown.
He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Littlestown. He was a member of the Littlestown Eagles 2226, loved his Cincinnati Bengals, cooking out and being with family and friends.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Adams County SPCA in Bob's name, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
