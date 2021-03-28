Jean V. Taylor, age 91, Biglerville, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Jan. 10, 1930 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Dale A. and Mary Blanche (Lawver) Bricker.
Jean graduated in the Class of 1948 from Biglerville High School. She worked at Musselman’s for over 40 years. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville. In her spare time, Jean enjoyed bowling, working on the farm, playing cards and raising her Rottweiler, Duke.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol J. and her husband, Richard B. Showaker of Biglerville; son, Jeffrey L. and his wife, Joy L. Taylor of Biglerville; two grandchildren, Ronald Showaker and Kevin Showaker and three great-grandchildren, Brady Showaker, Paige Showaker and Natalie Showaker.
In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband who passed in 2004, Robert G. Taylor and her four siblings, Helen McKenrick, Richard Bricker, Donald Bricker and Glenn Bricker.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Private Graveside Services will be held in Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville. Contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to Zion United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
