Patricia V. Gardner, 78, of New Oxford, died Tuesday morning, January 25, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born November 20, 1943, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Thomas and Ethel (Rohrbaugh) Reed. She was the wife of the late Roger E. Gardner, who died in 2008.
Mrs. Gardner earned her associate degree from York College and worked many years in human resources at Zeigler Brothers in Gardners. She loved traveling and traveled around the world, but most of all she loved her family more than anything.
Patricia is survived by her four children, Roger E. Gardner Jr. of Germany, Eva Gardner of Fredericksburg, Va., Annette Wilt of Airville, Pa., and Richard Gardner of Biglerville; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three surviving sisters, Sandy Angell, Betty Baker, and Joan Gebhart; and four surviving brothers, Joe Reed, Jim Reed, Jay Reed and John Reed. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Peggy Breighner, Sally Hilty and Suzan Boch; and one brother, Jack Reed.
A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
