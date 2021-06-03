Jodi L. (Nimmon) Scott, 42, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of Marc A. Scott, her husband of 13 years.
Jodi was born May 15, 1979, in Sumter, S.C., the daughter of Tim A. and Darla J. (Mock) Nimmon of Gettysburg.
Jodi was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg, and her children were her life.
In addition to her parents and husband Marc, Jodi is survived by a daughter, Sana R. Scott of Aspers; a son, Liam C. Scott of Aspers; two brothers, Jason B. Nimmon and his wife Maria of Aspers, and Travis A. Nimmon and his wife Sabrina of Gettysburg; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Funeral services will be private.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.