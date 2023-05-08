Doris Ann Albaugh Holtzople, age 75, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at her home in Mechanicsburg.
Born August 22, 1947, in Frederick, Md., she was the daughter of the late Roger Albaugh and Mary Rippeon Albaugh. She was the loving wife of Darryl E. “Peck” Holtzople, who predeceased her in 2018. They were married for 52 years.
She is survived by her son, Darren E. Holtzople and wife Kristen of Gettysburg; daughter, Dana Noss and husband Scott of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Dalton, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Janelyn, Jaxson and Mason; sisters, Mary Sue Reaver and husband Walter of Johnsville, Md., and Eleanor Hope and husband Robert of Libertytown, Md.; brother, Thomas Albaugh and wife Joan of Union Bridge, Md.; sisters-in-law, Barbara Nash and husband William of Walkersville, Md., and Zelma Sheldon of Arizona; brother-in-law, Larry Holtzople of Gettysburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doris was a 1956 graduate of Linganore High School and was formerly employed as a manager at the Gettysburg Town Center for 41 years. She was a member of Libertytown Central United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, shopping, jigsaw puzzles, sewing, baking, and vegetable and flower gardening.
Family and friends will be received at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Md., on Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. Rev. Jerry Cline, her pastor, will officiate.
Inurnment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Libertytown, Md.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.