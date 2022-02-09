Helen L. Maitland, 99, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Russell W. Maitland who died December 22, 1999.
Born March 10, 1922, in Littlestown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Krenzer) Strine.
Mrs. Maitland was a homemaker and helped her husband with the family business, Battlefield Earthmoving. She attended the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church where she became a member on July 11, 1954.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory Maitland and companion Carolyn Kelly of Wickenburg, Ariz., Eric Maitland of Gettysburg, Tedd Maitland and companion Heather Kwiatkowski of Gettysburg, and Rusty Maitland and wife Lori of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Joyce Maitland of Hanover; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Epley and Bernice Blocher; brother, Harry Strine; son, Gary Maitland; and grandson, Daniel Maitland.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends and share memories from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Helen L. Maitland may be made to the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Helen L. Maitland and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
