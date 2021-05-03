Joseph A. Kebil, 87, of McSherrystown, beloved husband of Patricia A. Poist Kebil, entered into God’s eternal care on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.
Born on Tuesday, May 23, 1933, in Taneytown, Md., he was a son of the late Bernard Roy and Clara Lillian Bowersox Kebil.
A 1951 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, he proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. Joe was a former employee of PWI and Hoffheins Brothers Construction.
He was a member of Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in McSherrystown, and was a former member of the Hanover Lancers Color Guard.
He was an avid Notre Dame football and Baltimore Orioles fan and enjoyed being outdoors and going fishing. Joe had an infectious sense of humor and enjoyed making people smile, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
Survivors inn addition to his wife of 66 years, are five children, Elaine Walton and her husband Mitchell of East Berlin, Peggy Aumen and her husband Nick of York Springs, Michael Kebil and his wife Emily of Hanover, Sharon Kebil-Whisler and her husband Dave and Joanie Smith and her husband Andy, all of Spring Grove; eight grandchildren, Luke and Katie Walton, Eric Aumen, Vanessa Hile, Christopher Aumen, Max Whisler, and Ali and Derek Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Gianna, Petal, Seersi, Asa, Everett, Augustine and Nataleigh; and a brother, Bernard Kebil and his wife Bev of Littlestown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, by the Rev. Charles L. Persing. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
