Thomas Charles Shorb Sr., age 83, of Fairfield, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Washington Hospital Center after a brief illness. Born October 17, 1938, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna Wagerman Shorb. Married on August 1, 1973, he was the loving husband to Loretta Louise Shorb.
Tom was a veteran of the US Navy. He retired from quality control for Mack Truck Manufacturing Company in 1999.
Tom loved the time he spent with his family. He was a hard worker but was always there when his family and friends needed him. He was an enthusiast for anything outdoors, he found peace being in nature. The day he became ill he was on a fishing boat doing what he loved in the company of family.
Besides his wife, Tom is survived by sons, John Hutzell and fiancée Carla of Fairfield, and Thomas Shorb Jr. and wife Linda of Gettysburg; grandchildren, TJ Shorb III of Fairfield, Kala Shorb of Gettysburg and Kirsten Witherup of York, Pa.; great-grandchildren Rosie, Iris, Hunter and Gunner; sister, Dottie Gebhart; and brothers, Jim and Dave Shorb.
Tom was predeceased by son Rodney Hutzell who passed on February 14, 2012.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Myers Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md., at 11 a.m. with close family friend Micky Barlow officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.